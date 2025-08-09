SC rejects media ban on Dharmasthala case

Dharmasthala: In a ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court of India declined to impose a blanket ban on media reporting related to the controversial claims of bodies being buried in the forests of Dharmasthala village.

The petition, filed by D. Harshendra Kumar, secretary of the Dharmasthala temple, sought to suppress defamatory content targeting the temple and its managing family. The bench, comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan, directed that the issue be freshly adjudicated by a trial court in Karnataka, stating that media restrictions are issued only in exceptionally rare cases.

The court instructed the petitioners to present all relevant documents before the trial court for a thorough review. The petitioners’ counsel alleged that approximately 8,000 YouTube channels are disseminating derogatory content against the temple, escalating the controversy.

This follows a recent development on August 1, when the Karnataka High Court overturned a temporary injunction by a Bengaluru civil court that had initially restricted reporting on the alleged burial case.The Supreme Court’s decision underscores the balance between protecting the temple’s reputation and preserving media freedom, leaving the matter open for further judicial scrutiny in the trial court.