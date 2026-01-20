AP brings Quantum Bio Foundry under Amaravati Quantum Valley

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has brought the Global Quantum Bio Foundry under the Amaravati Quantum Valley project, aiming to make the capital city a major centre for advanced research in both quantum technology and life sciences.

Officials said the new facility will help scientists go beyond the limits of normal computers. By using quantum technology, researchers can work on areas such as drug development, enzyme design, advanced medical treatments, and new medical devices that are difficult or impossible to achieve with existing systems.

The decision is in line with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s goal of turning Andhra Pradesh into a global hub for quantum technology. By adding biology and healthcare to the Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative, the State wants to bring together cutting-edge technology and medical research.

The Quantum Bio Foundry will focus on finding solutions for complex and hard-to-treat diseases, speeding up personalised medicine, and supporting innovation in biotech manufacturing. The project is expected to attract foreign investment, create high-quality research jobs, and draw top scientists from around the world to Amaravati.

Several major technology and research organisations are part of the initiative. These include TCS, IBM, CSIR, IIT Delhi, CVJ Center, and Centella AI. The government believes these partnerships will help build a strong research environment that leads to real-world applications and commercial products.

The Amaravati Quantum Valley project has progressed quickly. Launched in May 2025, it has taken shape within nine months. In September, Amaravati will host IBM’s 133-qubit Quantum System Two, the most advanced quantum computer to be set up in India.

Andhra Pradesh has also become the first State in the country to introduce a separate quantum policy. Over 60 Indian and international companies have joined hands with the State under this policy. India’s first Quantum Reference Facility is expected to start operations on April 26, with support from global partners.

Training young people is a key part of the programme. More than one lakh youth across the State are being trained in quantum computing. About 20,000 students from 137 colleges have taken part in quantum hackathons, and over 1,000 teachers have received special training. Officials said the growing quantum ecosystem will create strong opportunities for startups, especially in healthcare, biotechnology, and deep technology.