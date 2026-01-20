Bid to forcibly take Waqf land illegal: BCY

Guntur: BCY party state president Bode Ramachandra Yadav stated that even after nearly a decade since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the government’s actions in the name of “development” have not benefited the common people. Focusing specifically on Mangalagiri constituency, Ramachandra Yadav pointed out that farmers are strongly opposing the forcible acquisition of lands belonging to the Waqf Board in the name of setting up IT companies. In a statement, he alleged that valuable lands, particularly those abutting National Highways, are being diverted to benamis under the guise of development, holding Nara Lokesh primarily responsible for these actions.

He categorically stated that attempts to forcibly take over 71 acres of Waqf land are completely illegal and against established rules and laws.