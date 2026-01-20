Nitin Nabin to take charge as BJP National President today

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Nabin is set to assume office as the new National President of the BJP on Tuesday, marking a significant moment for the ruling party’s organisational leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several senior party leaders, will attend the swearing-in ceremony. The event is expected to witness the participation of BJP Chief Ministers, national office bearers, state unit presidents, and members of the party’s national executive committee.

The BJP on Monday declared Nitin Nabin as the sole candidate for the post of National President after the nomination and scrutiny process concluded without any other contenders, paving the way for his unopposed election as the party's 12th national chief.

In an official announcement issued late on Monday, National Returning Officer K. Laxman said that only one name, that of Nitin Nabin, remained in the fray following the completion of the nomination process and the withdrawal window.

The Returning Officer confirmed that 37 sets of nomination papers had been received in support of Nabin between 2 and 4 p.m., all of which were found valid after scrutiny.

No withdrawals were recorded, and no other candidates filed nominations.

The election process gained momentum after 30 out of 36 BJP's state presidents were elected, surpassing the minimum requirement of 50 per cent under the party Constitution.

Earlier, on January 16, 2026, the notification for the schedule of events was issued, and the electoral roll was published.

Nominations opened and closed on Monday, with the scrutiny completed shortly thereafter.

Nabin, the 45-year-old National Working President appointed on December 14, 2025, has received overwhelming backing from the BJP's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and outgoing party President J.P. Nadda.

Senior BJP leaders, Chief Ministers, and representatives from multiple states submitted nomination papers in Nabin's favour earlier on Monday, signalling strong organisational consensus.

As the sole candidate, Nabin is set to be formally elected by the electoral college comprising members of the BJP's national council and state councils.

The process aligns with BJP rules, which require a candidate to be proposed by at least 20 electoral college members from a state and to have a minimum of 15 years of party membership.

Nabin's rise is seen as a strategic move to infuse youthful leadership into the party organisation while preserving continuity.