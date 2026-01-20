Focus on protection of Ongole breed bulls

Guntur: Minister for Social Welfare Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said that Ongole breed bulls should be promoted and protected. He stated that Ongole breed bulls have gained international recognition and have spread even to countries like Brazil.

He informed that the government is developing the Chadalavada cattle breeding farm to support and improve native cattle breeds.

He along with MLA Prathipati Pullarao visited the Ongole breed bullock cart race competitions organised by the Prathipati Foundation at Golkonda Gardens in Chilakaluripet on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, Swamy said that animals such as cows, buffaloes and bulls are like children in farmer families and should be cared for as partners in agriculture.

He expressed happiness over the participation of women farmers in the competitions and said that women farmers should be encouraged and supported. He also appealed to everyone to work collectively to conserve and further develop the Ongole breed for future generations. He distributed prizes to the bull owners who participated.