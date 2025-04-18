Sculptor Arun Yogiraj gets honorary doctorate from Rajasthan varsity

Mysuru: Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysore has been honoured with an honorary doctorate by Maharaja Ganga Singh University in Rajasthan for his remarkable craftsmanship in creating the idol of Lord Ram installed in the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The prestigious award was presented to Yogiraj by the Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Haribabu KankreBadgede, during a ceremony held in Bikaner.

Arun Yogiraj has gained global recognition for sculpting a 51-inch tall idol of a young Lord Ram, which was consecrated in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hailing from a family of sculptors in Mysore with a lineage spanning five generations in the field of sculpture, Arun has effectively promoted India’s rich cultural heritage through his artistic talents.

In addition to the idol of Ram Lalla, Arun Yogiraj has created several notable works, including a 30-foot statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in New Delhi, a white marble statue of Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa in Mysore, and a 14.5-foot statue of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar.

He has received multiple accolades throughout his career, including the South Zone Young Artist Award from the Government of India in 2014 and the Jakanachari Award from the Karnataka Governmentin 2021.

Speaking after receiving the honorary doctorate, Arun Yogiraj expressed his gratitude, stating, “This honour is a recognition of my art and our culture. I thank everyone who gave me the opportunity to sculpt the idol of Ram Lalla.” The 51-inch tall idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Arun for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is crafted from black stone. A committee formed by the Shri Ram Tirtha Kshetra Trust evaluated a total of three sculptures before selecting Arun’s creation, which serves as a spiritual anchor for devotees.

This recognition brings pride to both Mysore and Karnataka, showcasing the appreciation of Arun Yogiraj’s artistic endeavors throughout the country. His talent not only speaks to the high standards of Indian craftsmanship but also reinforces the cultural narrative that ties the nation to its spiritual heritage.