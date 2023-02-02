SDM evicts grandson from ancestral house, hands it over to grandmother

Tumakuru: The Tumakuru Sub Divisional Magistrate handed over an ancestral house to the grandmother of a person who allegedly occupied the house by sending her away.

According to the complaint filed by 80- year- old elderly woman Kavalamma a resident of third ward in Koratagere town , her grandson Maruthi was working in Bengaluru , staying with his wife and children.

In the year 2020 Maruthi came back to native town after he lost his job owing to Covid. On humanitarian grounds Kavalamma and her daughterLakshmamma allowed him to stay in house with his family.

Eight months ago, Lakshmamma died of cancer. Then Maruthi sent the old woman Kavalamma away from house and even tried to sell it. Kavalamma took shelter at her relative's house . The relatives even advised to allow old woman to stay with him. But Maruthi not only refused ,but continued living there without going for any kind of work.

Kavalamma approached the SDM court complainingunder Senior Citizens Rights Act in Madhugiri Tumakuru. The Assistant Commissioner and Sub Divisional Magistrate Rishi Anand who heard the appeal of the old woman immediately alerted Sub Registrar's Office not to transfer the property into any body's name.

Then on Monday he issued an eviction order to Maruthi.However Maruthi did not vacate the house. On Tuesday the SDM Rishi Anand, tahsildar with officials came to house and evicted Maruthi with police force and handed over house to Kavalamma.