Search operation yields progress in landslide tragedy on NH 66

Karwar: On July 16, a devastating landslide occurred on National Highway 66 near Shirur in Ankola taluk, tragically claiming the lives of 11 people. As of now, eight victims have been recovered, while the search continues for three missing individuals: Kerala-based lorry driver Arjun, and Shirur residents LokeshNayka and JagannathNayka. Significant progress was made on Saturday when the remains of Arjun’s lorry were discovered during the third phase of the search operation.

The ongoing search efforts led to the detection of two tires from the lorry that had been swept away into the Gangavali River during the landslide. Authorities have been conducting the operation with the assistance of a dredging machine. A tire was found approximately 15 feet from the riverbank, marking a breakthrough in the search.IshwaraMalfe, a skilled diver involved in the operation, submerged into the river and secured a cable to the tire, which was then lifted using the dredging machine. Initial observations confirmed that the tires were from the Bharat Benz lorry, driven by the missing driver Arjun, a resident of Kerala.

Upon closer inspection, the tires were linked to the tanker that had been swept away in the landslide. The discovery of the lorry’s front axle, along with the tires, has given the search teams renewed hope. They are now concentrating their efforts in the same area, where the tire was found, to recover the lorry and locate the remaining missing individuals. Earlier, a piece of wood from the lorry was also found, further indicating the presence of the vehicle at the site. Search operations continue with intensified efforts, as the families of the missing persons await closure following the tragic landslide incident. Local authorities are determined to recover the missing persons and bring the operation to a conclusion as soon as possible.