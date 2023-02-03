Seat belt violation cases reduce year-on-year

Bengaluru: Due to the awareness of the traffic police and paying a fine of Rs 1000, there has been a slight reduction in the cases of seat belt violations by drivers in the city. As a result, seat belt violation cases have decreased significantly last year.

In 2020, a total of 3,08,145 cases were reported against drivers not wearing seat belts. In 2021, 1,36,519 and 1,22,929 cases were registered in 2022. When compared to previous years, the cases have decreased by almost 60 percent.

In some of the car accident cases in the city, there were accidents where drivers died because they were not wearing seat belts. In addition, the traffic police are creating a lot of awareness about the mandatory wearing of seat belts. Also, in October 2022, the fine amount for seat belt violation has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1000. Due to the total effect of these factors, the car drivers are making the rules mandatory. Thus, the number of cases has also decreased, an official of the traffic department expressed an opinion.

Recently, an alarm is also being introduced in cars about wearing a seatbelt before driving. The same gives a warning to the driver if the seat belt is not worn. The officer also said that the installation of alarm is encouraging people to wear seatbelts and the rule is being followed.

Other rule violations, including not wearing seatbelts, are more common in the outskirts of the city. This amount has increased in Kanakapura Road, Bannerghatta Road, Magadi Road, Tumkur Road. Drivers are not very aware of the rules in these parts. In addition, the reason for this is the lack of police inspections, the official said.

In the last five years, 61 percent of the cases related to violation of mandatory seat belt rules were registered during the personal inspection of the traffic police. The rest of the cases were recorded as a result of being captured by cameras at prominent junctions. On the other hand, Intelligence Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras have been installed at 50 major junctions in the city since December 8. Traffic violation cases will also be reported through this. The officer explained that seatbelt violation will also be included in this.

Citizens are now aware of the accidents that can happen due to not wearing seatbelts. Thus, the reduction in seatbelt violation cases is a hopeful development. The Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic Division, M N Anucheth said that more awareness is being created by the department about the observance of traffic rules.