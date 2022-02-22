Section 144 And Other Restrictions Have Been Extended For Another Two Weeks In The Wake Of The Karnataka Hijab Row

Since the authorities permitted classes to resume in Karnataka PUC and Degree Colleges, Bangalore schools and colleges have reopened. The government have now extended Section 144 and other prohibitive restrictions in the city for another two weeks, during the ongoing Karnataka Hijab controversy.



Bangalore schools and colleges should take note of these recent orders and observe them. The authorities took this decision, according to the official notice, because the Karnataka Hijab debate is still ongoing and there is a risk of protests in Bengaluru by various factions.



These orders have been prolonged in order to maintain the issue under control for another two weeks and to prohibit any gathering, agitation, or demonstration of any kind outside Schools, PU Colleges, Degree Colleges, or other comparable Educational Institutions in Bengaluru city.

Bangalore Schools and Colleges have been advised that the prohibition orders will be in effect till March 8, 2022. Furthermore, any of the above-mentioned actions are prohibited within a 200-meter radius of the gate(s) of the Schools, PU Colleges, Degree Colleges, or another similar Educational Institutions.

However, the High Court's hearing on the Karnataka Hijab Row has not concluded yet, and the Bench is continuing to hear the case. The decision is expected soon, and all educational institutions have been requested to observe the directives that have been issued until then.

Araga Jnanendra, the Karnataka State Home Minister, recently told media that the overall situation in educational institutions appeared to be tranquil. This comes after some students were denied access to campus due to the reported wearing of headscarves.