Senior Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa joins AAP

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and senior Supreme Court lawyer BrijeshKalappa joined the AamAadmi Party on Monday. BrijeshKalappa was welcomed into the party by AAP's Karnataka in-charge DilipPandey at a party induction ceremony in Bengaluru.

Welcoming BrijeshKalappa, AAP state president Prithvi Reddy said, "BrijeshKalappa is one of the leaders who wants to bring about changes for the betterment of the country. Realising that the AamAadmi Party has brought about changes in politics and governance, he is joining the party. AAP is a great platform for those who are concerned about the people and those who want to work for the future of the country and more leaders should take advantage of it."

"Good leaders are being sidelined by parties like BJP, Congress and JD(S). They need leaders who loot people's tax money in the form of commissions and not honest leaders. The leaders of those parties are always planning to sideline good people, people without money and muscle power. As a result, many good politicians are turning towards AamAadmi Party. AAP's truthfulness in politics and keeping up with promises is attracting good minds," said Prithvi Reddy.

"BrijeshKalappa, entered public life as a student, has a long experience of working as a Congress leader, as its national spokesperson, Supreme Court lawyer, journalist, legal advisor to the Government of Karnataka and additional advocate general of the Government of Haryana. He has represented Karnataka in the Cauvery, Krishna and Mahadayi river water sharing disputes. BrijeshKalappa has the special quality of grasping any idea immediately and extracting the truth with subtle discernment." Prithvi Reddy expressed his appreciation.

Joining the AamAadmi Party, Kalappa said, "The ArvindKejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi is continuously implementing new schemes for the welfare of the people. It is showing the country what quality governance is like. The AamAadmi Party has the potential to counter the BJP's misrule which lacks even slightest concern for the common man. The future of the country will be strengthened only if AAP wins and comes to power in various upcoming elections."

AamAadmi Party state vice-president and former IPS officer BhaskarRao, party's state campaign committee chairman MukhyamantriChandru, former senior KAS officer and party's media spokesperson K Mathai, party leaders Mohan Dasari, SanchitSahavani, Jagadish V Sadam, Kushalswamy, ChannappagowdaNallur, Suresh Rathod, Darshan Jain and other leaders, activists and many supporters of BrijeshKalappa participated in the programme.