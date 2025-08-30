Serious allegations raised against senior IAS officers at Delhi Karnataka Bhavan

Serious allegations of misuse of government facilities have been raised against two IAS officers serving at Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi – M. Inkongla Jamir, Resident Commissioner, and Akriti Bansal, Additional Resident Commissioner.

In a formal complaint submitted to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka, Shalini Rajneesh, by Srinivas L, it has been alleged that the two officials have failed to discharge their duties responsibly, resulting in administrative lapses and misuse of state resources.

According to the complaint, Akriti Bansal, who has been serving as Additional Resident Commissioner for over three years, is accused of irregular financial transactions, including claims of approximately ₹6 lakh related to her earlier posting and maternity benefits amounting to around ₹27 lakh from Karnataka Bhavan’s accounts department. It is alleged that the hospital where the expenses were incurred was not on the approved government panel, yet the reimbursement was cleared in record time.

The complaint also highlights the plight of a Grade-1 staff member, who despite undergoing critical kidney treatment at a panel hospital and incurring expenses of nearly ₹17 lakh, has reportedly not received government reimbursement to date.

Further allegations include misuse of official residence and government vehicles. It is stated that the government accommodation allotted to Bansal has been used by her relatives, while official vehicles are allegedly used for frequent long-distance travel of about 150–160 km per day, leading to fuel expenses of nearly ₹35,000–₹40,000 per month.

The complaint also accuses Inkongla Jamir of turning a blind eye to these issues, while reportedly organizing monthly gatherings of IAS officers at Karnataka Bhavan.

In light of these allegations, the complainant has requested the Karnataka Chief Secretary to initiate appropriate action, including the transfer of the two officers, to restore discipline and credibility at Karnataka Bhavan.