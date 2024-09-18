Sessions court orders seizure of furniture of Dist Collector’s office

Shivamogga: Ina rare legal development, the District Court of Shivamogga has ordered the confiscation of furniture from the Shivamogga DC ’s office due to delays in providing compensation for land acquired by the State Highway Development Authority (K-SHIP). The ruling, issued in case No. 16/2024, came after the compensation for land seized in 2011 for road development was not delivered within the court-mandated time frame.

The dispute stems from a portion of land belonging to Agadi Ashok, a resident of Shikaripur taluk. In 2011, K-SHIP had acquired part of his property for the expansion of a state highway. Ashok contended that he had not received fair and legal compensation for his land, prompting him to take the matter to court.

In a previous ruling, the High Court had ordered compensation of ₹3.93 crore to be paid to Agadi Ashok within three months, along with accrued interest, raising the total compensation to ₹4.44 crores. Despite this clear directive, the compensation was delayed, leading the District Court to take action against the district administration.

In response to the ongoing delays, the Third Additional District and Sessions Judge issued an order to confiscate the office furniture of the District Collector until further notice. The order highlights the serious consequences of government entities failing to comply with court directives.

Representing the plaintiff, Soraba-based advocates P.V. Khare and Dinkar Bhat argued that the prolonged delay in paying the compensation was a violation of the court’s instructions. Their persistent legal efforts resulted in the court’s confiscation order. This case has brought attention to issues related to land acquisition for public infrastructure projects, and the potential legal consequences for state agencies when failing to provide due compensation in a timely manner.

The confiscation of the district collector’s office furniture marks an unusual and strong legal measure aimed at enforcing compliance with court orders. The matter will remain unresolved until the required compensation is paid, and further orders from the court are issued.