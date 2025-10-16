Shivakumar announces major property reform for capital

In what he described as a historic and revolutionary reform, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced that the government will launch a 100-day campaign from November 1 to convert B Khata properties into A Khata within the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits. The initiative, he said, will benefit over 15 lakh property owners and marks a major step towards cleansing and securing property records, which he called the sixth guarantee of the state government.

“This is a Diwali gift to the people of Bengaluru. It’s a revolutionary step toward property regularization and record protection,” Shivakumar declared while inaugurating the new online property conversion system at Vidhana Soudha.

The campaign will run for 100 days starting November 1, during which property owners with plots up to 2,000 square meters can apply online by paying an application fee of Rs500. BBMP officials will visit applicants’ homes to verify and process documents. Applicants must pay 5 percent of the government guidance value as a conversion fee, after which they will be issued A Khata documents. Shivakumar clarified that multi-storey buildings under B Khata will not be converted immediately, as the government intends to regularize land ownership first before assessing building legality.

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced that the government will set up help desks at every local body office and Bengaluru One center to assist property owners with the online process. “No citizen should pay even a rupee in bribe. The system is completely transparent,” he said, emphasizing that after the 100-day window, a higher conversion fee will apply.

For the first time, Bengaluru will have a uniform Khata system. Earlier, the government introduced e-Khata and digitized property records, and this new online system represents the next major leap in civic record modernization.

Shivakumar said the reform would end fake property records, illegal sales, and unauthorized developments, bringing every property into a single transparent database.

“This initiative ensures every citizen’s right over their property is digitally protected. It’s our sixth guarantee — the guarantee of ownership security,” he added. Currently, Bengaluru has about 25 lakh properties, including 7.5 lakh A Khata, 7.5 lakh B Khata, and around 7 to 8 lakh unregistered properties without any Khata. The conversion drive is expected to substantially increase civic revenue and legally integrate unregulated layouts.

The scheme will not apply to government lands, PTCL cases, 94C lands, or properties under legal dispute. Officials will verify ownership through on-site video and photographic documentation, which will be uploaded online for public access and grievance redressal.

Shivakumar noted that the Central Government has recognized Karnataka for its successful property record digitization program, calling it a model for other states.

He also announced that the Bengaluru Development Authority’s urban planning powers will now move to the Greater Bengaluru Authority, ensuring single-window clearance and faster decision-making. “This reform will change Bengaluru’s civic landscape after Diwali — it’s not just administration,

it’s transformation,” he said.