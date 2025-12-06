Install rooftop solar plants on all government buildings: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday directed that all government buildings, like schools, colleges, hospitals and offices, be equipped with rooftop solar systems to accelerate the state’s transition towards clean and green energy.

The Chief Minister was chairing a high-level review meeting on the Budget announcements of the Power (Energy) sector at the Civil Secretariat here. The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the PM Suryaghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and instructed officials to expedite rooftop solar installations across households in the state.

He also examined the month-wise achievements under the scheme and emphasised strict monitoring and accountability.

In addition, the Chief Minister directed the creation of solar parks to harness the state’s renewable energy potential at scale. He also ordered the removal of old and defunct electricity poles from major state roads and highways to enhance public safety and improve road aesthetics.

Haryana Power Generation Corp Ltd (HPGCL) Chairman Shyamal Misra said 42,486 rooftop solar installations have already been completed as of November 20 in the state. A target has been set to install 222,000 rooftop solar systems by March 31, 2027.

He said DISCOMs have also formulated a new scheme, ‘Saur Urja Protsahan Yojana’, aimed primarily at government employees and regular electricity bill-paying consumers. The scheme has been submitted to the state government for approval and is currently under consideration.

Once implemented, this initiative is expected to substantially accelerate rooftop solar adoption and help the state achieve and potentially surpass the assigned RTS targets.

The Chief Minister said all power sector targets must be met within stipulated timelines to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply to every household.

“Energy security is crucial for economic growth. Every pending project must move forward without delay,” he said.

The department also outlined its long-term energy strategy, which focuses on building a robust and self-sustaining energy ecosystem.

Haryana aims to achieve 24,000 MW of power generation capacity within the next seven years to ensure 100 per cent power supply to every consumer.