Shivamogga: Slain Bajrang Dal activist's sister appeals to Hindus, Muslims to end hatred

Shivamogga: The scenes at the residence of Harsha, the Bajrang Dal activist who was hacked to death on Sunday, were heart-wrenching. His mother Padma and elder sister Ashwini were inconsolable. In the midst of a huge tragedy, Ashwini's appeal for peace on the local video channel has gone viral.

In the video, a grieving Ashwini appeals with folded hands to misguided elements in society. She says in Kannada "Hatred against anybody does not do good to the society or anybody, to learn this please see my brother who is lying in the present condition, I pray to all who have hatred towards others please shed hatred and be good children to your parents, I appeal to Hindus and Muslims not to engage in hatred".

The house of Harsha Jhingade at Seege Hatti in Shivamogga city was swarming with grief-stricken people ever since he was slain by goons. Padma, however, was in a combative mode. In her appeal to the police, she stated that those who killed her innocent son must rot in hell. But she added that the police instead of killing them in "encounter" should ensure that they get rigorous jail sentence so that they will suffer throughout their life.

Ashwini's appeal has touched the heart of K.S. Eshwarappa and the BJP top leaders in Bengaluru who have said this is the true spirit of the Hindu way of life, misguided elements in the Muslim community must learn a lesson or two from this video. And those who abet hatred and crime against Hindus in the guise of political parties like SDPI, PFI and Campus Front of India must shed their hatred.

Firebrand Hindutva leader Pramod Muthalik however did not share the sentiments of Ashwini. He roared from Koppal district today -" Those who killed young Hindu leader Harsha do not deserve any mercy from any quarter of the society, they must be dealt like the criminals they are. Those who want to derail investigation in the murder case, be careful we are watching!".