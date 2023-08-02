Live
Shivaraj Kumar brand ambassador of KMF Nandini
Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar has agreed to become the ambassador of Nandini products. Shivarajkumar has a huge fan base was appealed by KMF to become brand ambassador.
Bengaluru: Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar has agreed to become the ambassador of Nandini products. Shivarajkumar has a huge fan base was appealed by KMF to become brand ambassador. Earlier Shivaraj kumars brother Puneeth Rajkumar was the brand ambassador of Nandini products.
KMF president Bhimanaik and MD Jagadish had appealed to Shivarajkumar in this regard. Shivarajkumar has responded positively and Shivarajkumar will appear in the advertisement of Nandini products in future. Bhima Naik on Tuesday visited the actor’s house and congratulated Shivanna with a bouquet.
Shivrajkumar has agreed to act in more than ten movies. As Tamil films have been accepted, they will have to move to other states as well. He was recently attended in the audio launch of the film ‘Jailor’ in Chennai. He has a huge fan base even in other languages. In the midst of all these works, his thousands of fans are happy that actor is promoting Nandini products.
Earlier,Dr Rajkumar was also the Nandini product ambassador. Rajkumar did not receive any remuneration with the intention of helping farmers. He was involved in the promotion of Nandini products for many years till his demise and did not receive any remuneration from KMF since it is farmers’ cooperative organisation