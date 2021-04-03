Shrub fire breaks out at Bengaluru University

Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out in the shrubbery located near Pariksha Bhavan on the Bangalore University campus on Mysuru Road on Friday morning. The fire happened 100 metres away from the administrative block.



According to the Bengaluru fire department, "Fire fighting operation continued for two hours to douse the fire. Nobody was injured in the incident. Visuals from the spot showed a large patch of dry grass on fire, with officials trying to douse it."

Dry weather and scorching temperature in Bengaluru may have triggered the fire in the grass. Such fires are common in Bengaluru and officials say the fire may have been sparked by a cigarette butt.

Dry falling leaves from eucalyptus trees on Bengaluru University campus are easily susceptible to fire. If such incidents were to be stopped, the eucalyptus trees which are in abundance on the campus should be removed and other trees should be planted, according to officials.