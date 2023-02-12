Siddaramaiah challenges CM to conduct probe on allegations against govt

Kalaburagi: Leader of the Opposition party Siddaramaiah challenged the Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai saying that if you have the strength, investigate the allegations of corruption against us and you under the leadership of a Supreme Court Justice.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating PrajaDhwani convention held at SharanbasaveshwarJatra Ground in Kalaburagi on Saturday he said that the corruption of the BJP government is beyond reach.

'Santhosh Patil of Belgaum and Pradeep of Bengaluru committed suicide because they could not pay the bribe which was demanded by corrupt officers and politicians. Contractor Shivakumar has wrote a letter of president of India requesting mercy death. . Despite all this, the chief minister Bommai is saying to provide proof and evidence of corruption. . If we talk, they will question that was there no corruption during Siddaramaiah's tenure,' he said.

' Why didn't the CM raise his voice when he was in the opposition party for five years , while we doing corruption ? . Now the government is in your hands. If we committed offence or corruption Bommai can appoint a panel to probe against us we would welcome' it he added.

He said we have fulfilled the 158 promises made in the 2013 manifesto of our administration. In addition, we have given 30 new programmes. We have fulfilled our promise to the people. Congress will be held as promised. "BJP says one thing and does another," he said. BJP's biggest achievement was reducing the post of chairman of Kalyan Karnataka Development Board, which was a ministerial position, to the level of MLA. He criticized that the current MLA sitting as the president is looting the grants of the council.

We will win in 41 seats of Kalyana Karnataka part and form the government. We will give 10 kg of rice free to everyone. Siddaramaiah said that if we are unable to pay, we will retire from politics. MLA Jameer Ahmed said, 'Choose younger sister Khaneez Fatima. There is no point in voting for JDS. This will benefit the BJP candidate. If JDS is voted for, Congress candidates will lose," he said.

KPCC Working President Ishwar Khandre alleged that fake patriots of BJP who are breaking the society are working to divert the youth. Adani looted ₹rs 2,500 crore in the name of crop insurance. He said injustice is being done to the youth by taking away the jobs. The work is going on to fill the pockets of the rich ignoring the poor.

Congress Campaign Committee President M.B. Patil, MLAs SharansappaDarshanapura, M.Y. Patil, PriyankKharge, Rahim Khan, leaders Dr. SharanprakashPatil, H.C. Mahadevappa, Prakash Rathoda, JagadevaGuttedara, Faraz Khan, AllamaprabhuPatil, Santosh Bilagundi, Neelkantha Rao, Sharanu Modi, Santosh Bilagundi and others were present.