 Siddaramaiah has 70-year-old brain, says CT Ravi

Mysuru: BJP national general secretary C T Ravi came down heavily on former chief minister Siddaramaiah for his comment that the country moved back 70 years owing to BJP rule.



Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said that it was not the country but Siddaramaiah's brain which had gone back 70 years.

He said it was not under the BJP government that economic offenders like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya took huge loans from banks and defaulted.

Ravi further remarked that Congress party leaders and workers slaved for a single family for decades and their servitude mentality would never change.

He questioned why the State government under Siddaramaiah borrowed money heavily. He lauded the BJP

government for facing the Covid first and econd waves successfully.

But the Congress was spreading lied unable to digest the success achieved by Yediyurappa government.