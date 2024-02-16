Live
Just In
Siddaramaiah has laid foundation of 'vinashkal': Kumaraswamy on K’taka Budget
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD (S) President H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has laid the foundation for ‘vinashkal’ (destruction) of the state as far as the budget is concerned.
“When Central government is talking about ‘Amritkal’ (prosperous times), Siddaramaiah’s budget has laid the foundation for ‘Vinashkal’ of the state,” Kumaraswamy told media persons.
He said that Siddaramaiah is angry with the people of the state and it has reflected in his budget as well.
“The Chief Minister has developed hatred towards BJP, JD (S) and Centre. Looking at the budget, it seems that the Chief Minister is angry with over seven crore Kannada people,” Kumaraswamy stated.
He said that the Chief Minister criticises the Central government every day, but always maintains that he would submit pleas to the Centre.
He said that Siddaramaiah has taken a dig at the Centre in every page of his budget.
“People are feeling sad for electing Congress to power. Siddaramaiah is an experienced politician and knows how to govern. However, this budget did not succeed in inspiring or creating a sense of trust,” he said.