Siddaramaiah urges Kerala to withdraw Malayalam Language Bill

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly objected to the Kerala government’s proposed Malayalam Language Bill 2025, stating that its implementation would create serious problems for Kannada-speaking communities in Kasaragod. He has urged the Kerala government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to immediately withdraw the Bill, warning that imposing a language on linguistic minorities would violate constitutional principles.

In a detailed post on X, Siddaramaiah said making Malayalam compulsory as the first language in Kannada-medium schools amounts to an attack on the linguistic freedom guaranteed by the Constitution. He expressed concern that if the Bill comes into force, Kannada-speaking students in Kerala’s border districts, especially Kasaragod, would be deprived of their right to learn in their mother tongue. Such a move, he said, suppresses the fundamental rights of language minorities and was unexpected from a Communist-led government.

The Chief Minister emphasised that although Kasaragod is administratively part of Kerala, it remains emotionally and culturally connected to Karnataka.

He said the people of Kasaragod are deeply rooted in Kannada language, culture and literature, and are no less Kannada than those living within Karnataka. Protecting their interests, Siddaramaiah asserted, is the responsibility of his government.

Calling upon Pinarayi Vijayan to withdraw the Bill passed by the Kerala Assembly, Siddaramaiah said a mother tongue is not just a means of communication but an identity that ensures dignity and self-respect. He noted that scientific studies have proven children understand concepts better when taught in their mother tongue.

Forcing another language, he warned, would weaken learning abilities and could eventually lead to the decline of an independent language.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that generations in Kasaragod have studied in Kannada-medium schools and continue to use Kannada in daily life.

He said nearly 70 per cent of students in the district prefer Kannada as the language of instruction. Stressing that no language stands against another, he said India’s multilingual and multicultural fabric must be protected.

He concluded by assuring full support to Kannada-speaking people of Kasaragod, stating that Karnataka would stand with them to safeguard their linguistic freedom if the Bill

is implemented.