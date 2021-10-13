Siddaramaiah will do anything for power: H D Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday visited Chamundi Hills and offered special puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari. Anitha, wife of Kumaraswamy, local leaders and party workers accompanied him.





Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said that former chief minister Siddaramaiah was responsible for the collapse of the JD (S)-Congress coalition government. It was because he wanted to become leader of the Opposition party. "He has no moral right to talk about me. He ruined the life of 23 Congress ministers.

It is Siddaramaiah who is responsible for the BJP to come to power in the State. He will do anything for the sake of power."

Reacting to Sindhagi and Hanagal by-poll, he said, "Congress is in third position and no one will take it into account. The fight is between BJP and JD(S). We had a long chat before fielding our candidates and we are not worried about what Siddaramaiah says."

On Income Tax raids on former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's close aides, Kumaraswamy said, "It is Siddaramaiah who is responsible for this. Raids followed soon after Siddaramaiah met Yediyurappa. Siddaramaiah is power hungry and he wants it at any cost.

The Centre wants to rein in Yediyurappa and there is a political motive behind I-T raids."