Siddaramaiah's contribution to Kurubas nil: Vishwanath

Mysuru: BJP MLC H.Vishwanath claimed that sheep and blankets made of sheep wool were not associated with any particular caste. Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said Kurubas who were identified with the two (sheep and wool blankets) were courted by leaders like former Congress chief minister Siddaraiamaiah for votes.

Vishwanath said, "When Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai went to Kaginele, the birthplace of saint-poet Kanakadasa, he was felicitated as per the tradition. Why is Siddaramaiah adding colour to it? Why is he slighting the Chief Minister's chair? Kaginele followed a custom and questioning it shows mean-mindedness of Siddaramaiah." "His cheap-mindedness will alienate Siddaramaiah from his own community. To talk ill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bommai will not take him anywhere. If he thinks what he is talking about is right, he is badly mistaken. Will he adopt the same standards when he addresses Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi?" he sought to know.

He said, "If there is one person in this world who has no gratitude for others, it is Siddaramaiah. He should think twice before he talks

about anything. A time will come when he will be isolated politically.

When Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda threw him out of the party, we brought him to Congress and gave him whatever he deserved. We brought him to Congress and he threw us out."

"Siddaramaiah doesn't have the basic courtesy for seniors like S M Krishna. He has not bothered to develop a second line of leaders in the party. His contribution to the Kuruba community is nil, but he claims he has done a lot."