Silver brick from Ramanagara to reach Ayodhya

Bengaluru: A team of 150 members led by Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Ramanagar District in-charge minister will be leaving to Ayodhya to offer silver brick to lord Sri Rama. The team will leave on December 14 late evening , Minister Narayan stated on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, as Ramanagara is known for silk, a silk saree will also be offered to Sita Mata. Likewise, shalya will be offered to Lord Sri Rama and Lakshmana. The silver brick which will be taken to be offered has been worshipped as per religious norms at Ramadevara Betta and Kalengal Hanumanthara temple, he explained.

The city of Ramanagara has been named after Lord Sri Rama and there is a traditional link between Ramadevara Betta of Ramanagara and Ayodhya. Considering the religious feelings of local people holy mud will be collected at Ayodhya and that will be brought here to be offered at Ramadevara Betta. In addition, Ramadevara Betta will be developed as an attractive tourist spot, he said.

Pooja will be offered at Ayodhya on Thursday and even Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has appreciated this effort, Narayan remarked.