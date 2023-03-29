Sindhanur has not elected an MLA second time from same party

Raichur: The Sindhanur assembly constituency of Raichur district has been witnessing a fierce fight with curious developments in every election. Since 1957, this constituency has a unique feature that is, the party which won once could not win for second time. No party candidate has won twice in a row. The general elections of 2023 will also witness a battle in the Sindhanur constituency.

So far, Congress has won 8 times, JD(S) twice, JD(U) and Janata Dal once and non-party candidates twicein Sindhanur constituency. BJP has not opened its account yet. Badarli Hampanagowda has won 2 times from Congress, once from JDU, once from Janata Dal but never from the same party twice in a row. Incumbent MLA Venkatarao Nada Gowda of JD(S) has won twice but not consecutively. Therefore, this time the decision of the voters of the constituency is likely to be interesting.

It was like a curse that the party that won the Sindhanur constituency would not come to power in the state, even if it did, the winner of the constituency would not become a minister. Till 2018, the winner from the Sindanur constituency did not get any ministerial post. In 2018, JD(S)'s MLA Venkatarao Nadagowda, who won in 2018, became the animal husbandry and fisheries minister in the then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's cabinet and the constituency was freed from the curse in a way.

This time too no party will get an easy victory. While sitting MLA Venkatarao Nada Gowda is entering the fray from JDS, there is a ticket fight in Congress. Former MLA Hampanagowda Badarli, KPCC General Secretary Basanagowda Badarli , K. Kariappa are strong ticket aspirants. Former MP K. Virupakshappa, Rajesh Hiremath, Amaregowda Virupapura, many names are being heard from BJP. Nekkunti Mallikarjuna will contest from Gali Janardhana Reddy's KRP party.

The constituency is curious to see if the belief that the party that has won once will not win here again will come true this time too or if the sitting MLA Venkatarao Nada Gowda will win and falsify it. Lingayat, Kuruba Samaj and Muslim minority votes are decisive here. In Sindanur taluk if the prominent leader of Kuruba Samaj K. Kariappa does not get ticket from Congress, there is a possibility that he will contest as another party or an independent candidate, so it is a mystery as to which side the voter's preference is. Will Congress, which has won eight times so far, smile again? The question of BJP opening its account in a surprising manner will be answered in the month of May.