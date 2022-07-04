Sini Shetty Made Karnataka Proud As She Won The Title Of VLCC Femina Miss India

At the VLCC Femina Miss India competition's grand finale on Sunday in Mumbai, Sini Shetty of Karnataka was named the winner. Rubal Shekhawat of Rajasthan won the title of Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up at the ceremony, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre. Shinata Chauhan of Uttar Pradesh won the title of Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up.



The jury for the evening included former cricketer Mithali Raj, actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea, and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, reported India Tv. With its hybrid style, the pageant had begun a nationwide search for potential talent from all around the nation through online auditions.

The winners were also revealed on Femina Miss India's official Instagram account. Sini posted a message on her Twitter account shortly after winning. The journey was not easy as after a thorough scouting effort and following interview rounds, 31 state winners were shortlisted.

Those selected contestants travelled to Mumbai where they underwent demanding training and grooming sessions under the guidance of the top professionals in the field to fight for the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022 title.