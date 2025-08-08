SIT Probes New Site Near Dharmasthala Following Fresh Tip-off in Mass Grave Case

Belthangady (Dakshina Kannada): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass grave near Dharmasthala has expanded its search operations to a new site in the region, following a fresh lead from an anonymous witness. On Friday, the team began examining an area in Boliyar, a locality within Dharmasthala village.

This latest development comes just days after the SIT carried out excavations at another site based on preliminary intelligence. The investigation, ordered by the Karnataka government, follows allegations of mass burial sites in the temple town, sparking statewide attention and political commentary.

Officials close to the SIT said that Friday’s operation was guided by specific details provided in the anonymous statement, although no official findings have been released yet. Forensic experts and crime scene investigators are reported to be assisting in the ongoing examination.

The SIT, led by senior police officials, is working under high public scrutiny amid calls for transparency and accountability. Political leaders and civil society groups have urged the government to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.

As the probe widens, authorities have requested the public not to spread unverified information until official findings are announced.