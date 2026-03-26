Six arrested in govt job scam, Rs 38 lakh seized

In a major crackdown on a job fraud network, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested four more accused in connection with a large-scale cheating case in which hundreds of job seekers were allegedly duped of crores of rupees on the promise of government jobs in courts.

The newly arrested accused have been identified as G.S. Venkata Reddy, Tippeswamy, Siddalingaiah, and Vijaya Siddalingaiah Hiremath. With these arrests, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to six. Earlier, the police had arrested a couple, Jason D’Souza and Lavina, who were allegedly the key masterminds behind the racket.

According to police investigations, the accused had created an organised network to lure unemployed youth by promising them D-group jobs in various courts. They reportedly appointed agents to identify potential victims, particularly targeting unemployed individuals and those working in private companies with low salaries.

The agents would approach such individuals and convince them that they could secure government jobs through “influence” and internal contacts. Believing these claims, victims were allegedly made to pay amounts ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh each. A portion of the collected money was reportedly given as commission to agents who brought in more candidates.

To make their claims appear genuine, the accused allegedly conducted fake document verification sessions at private hotels. They would show forged appointment letters and other fabricated documents to gain the trust of job seekers. Victims were assured that appointment orders would be issued soon.

However, once the money was collected, the accused would delay the process by giving false assurances such as “tomorrow” or “next week.” Eventually, they would stop responding to phone calls and disappear, leaving the victims in distress.

Multiple complaints had been registered against the accused in police stations, including in Basaveshwaranagar, prompting a detailed investigation by the CCB.

During the operation, police recovered ₹38 lakh in cash from the accused. Further investigation has revealed that a portion of the defrauded money had been invested in purchasing land and residential sites. Officials said steps are being initiated to identify and seize such properties after obtaining court approval.

Police sources indicated that the racket may be larger than initially suspected, with more victims likely to come forward. The investigation is ongoing to trace the full extent of the fraud network and identify other individuals involved.

The CCB has urged citizens to remain cautious and verify the authenticity of job offers, especially those promising government employment in exchange for money, warning that such scams are on the rise in the city.