Live
- Elon Musk Hints at Possible Tesla and xAI Merger Amid AI and Energy Push
- Heavy rains occur in Visakhapatnam, low lying areas submerged
- Banu Mushtaq Becomes First Kannada Author to Win International Booker Prize
- APCC chief launches an indefinite hunger strike in support of VSP workers
- Minister Seethakka Honors Young Minds at Unified Council Annual Awards Celebrations
- EPFO adds 14.58 lakh net members in March, 7.54 lakh new subscribers
- Babar, Rizwan, Afridi miss out as Pakistan name squad for Bangaldesh T20Is
- India’s strong domestic market cushions economy against global trade shocks: Report
- Expelled DMK functionary, wife seek anticipatory bail from Madras HC in sexual harassment case
- Cooperation of neighboring states is necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: CM Siddaramaiah
Six Killed in Pile-Up on National Highway in Karnataka, Including Four from One Family
Vijayapura: Six people — including four members of a single family — were killed on the spot in a three-vehicle collision on National Highway 50 near...
Vijayapura: Six people — including four members of a single family — were killed on the spot in a three-vehicle collision on National Highway 50 near Mangalagi town in Basavanabagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district on Wednesday in wee hours.
According to police, the accident involved a Maharashtra-registered Mahindra Scorpio (MH 13 BN 8364), a private bus (MH 12 VT 7982), and a lorry (KA 22 AA 3117).
The victims travelling in the SUV have been identified as T. Bhaskaran, a Canara Bank manager from Gadwal in Telangana; his wife Pavitra; their children Abhiram and Josna; and the vehicle’s driver Vikas Shivappa Makani from Horti in Vijayapura district. The sixth deceased was the private bus driver, Basavaraj Rathod, a resident of Kalaghatagi Tanda. All six were declared dead at the scene, police said.
Bhaskaran’s second son, Praveen Teja, was among several others who sustained injuries and has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Preliminary investigations suggest the Mahindra Scorpio was headed towards Solapur when it collided with the private bus en route from Mumbai to Ballari near Mangalagi. The sequence of events that led to the pile-up is still under investigation.
Local police from Mangalagi rushed to the spot and conducted preliminary assessments. Vijayapura District Superintendent of Police also confirmed the incident and said a detailed probe is underway.