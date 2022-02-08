Six students of Orchids International School win big at ‘Ei ASSET for Summer 2021’

Bengaluru: Six students from 5 branches of Orchids - The International School have emerged as top performers in the Ei ASSET – Summer 2021. Each will get a scholarship amount of Rs 50,000 from Education Initiative (Ei). Noted author Ruskin Bond graced the felicitation event to bestow the honours to the students.

Every year Ei conducts Summer and Winter Ei ASSET at pan India level, and in the year 2021, a total of 3,81,554 students from 924 schools had participated in the competition. The competition was held from Grade 3 to Grade 9 in a total of 29 categories. This year Orchids – The International School has bagged 6 categories under its wing. 10,074 students from 38 branches of Orchids - The International School had participated in this competition.

The Orchids - The International School, Academic Implementation Head, Kapil Sharma said, "We, at Orchids - The International School, have always given priority to the holistic development of our students. National level competitions such as this require analytical and critical thinking and hence not only boosts the confidence of all the participants but also inculcates a mindset of healthy competition among the participants. We would like to congratulate all the winners of these prestigious awards but also are proud of our students who participated in the competition and put 100 percent effort to win the competition."

Varshita Sharan from Grade 6, Iram Khan from Grade 7, and Rishabh Omprakash Sahu from Grade 8 have bagged the win in Hindi from CV Raman Nagar (Bengaluru) and Kurla (Mumbai) branches respectively. Diksha Pattnaik, from Grade 3, Vedang Amol Hartalkar from Grade 4, and Aaditya Veer from Grade 6 have emerged as toppers for English, Science, and Maths from Pannathur, (Bengaluru) Jalahalli (Bengaluru), and Undri (Pune) branches respectively.