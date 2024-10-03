Smart bus stop opens with sanitary pads, AI surveillance

Bengaluru: Elpro Energy Dimensions, a pioneer in innovative energy solutions announced on Wednesday that they have installed a cutting-edge smart bus stop at Nrupathunga Road. This development marks a significant step in the company’s mission to transform urban mobility and promote corporate social responsibility.

This development comes after Elpro Energy established India’s first smart bus stop at ELCITA.

The new-age smart bus stop directly translated into the firm registering remarkable scalability and growth, on the back of corporations seeking to replicate similar installations as part of their CSR initiatives.

The latest smart bus stop installation at Nrupathunga Road, commissioned under the Sapiens CSR initiative and sponsored by the Shilpa Foundation, highlights the company’s dedication towards creating sustainable and socially responsible infrastructure.

Sharing his insights over the recent installation, CEO of Elpro Energy, Ramesh Singh said, “We remain confident that it will act as a critical enabler to assisting the city in hosting a more sustainable and environmentally friendly public transportation system.”

This significant development also highlights hours of innovation and excellence by the firm’s R&D Director, Nitin Kanshal, who along with his team played a crucial role in designing and developing the smart bus stop’s cutting-edge features. The extensive array of smart features at the installation has been designed to offer a safer and more convenient commute.

The features include a sanitary pad vending machine, Wi-Fi, AI surveillance Camera, a real-time digital information display and a sensor-based dustbin for efficient waste management.

The installation also offers additional features like a panic button for emergency purposes to enhance safety and security, along with a backlit banner display for dynamic advertising and messaging.

These features not only enhance the overall commuting experience but also prioritize women’s hygiene and safety, aligning with the firm’s CSR goals.

The latest smart bus stop also highlights Elpro Energy’s CSR initiatives, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to create positive social and environmental impact through the integration of sustainable energy sources, promoting women’s empowerment, and ensuring commuter safety — the installation sets a new standard for CSR initiatives in India.