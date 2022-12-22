Software Engineer In Karnataka Suffering From Heart-Related Issues Ended His Life By Inhaling Nitrogen Gas

A 51-year-old software developer who had cardiac issues committed suicide by breathing in nitrogen gas while sitting in his car and covering his face with a garbage bag. The deceased has been confirmed as a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout, named as Vijay Kumar.



According to the police, it is very likely that Kumar looked up how to kill oneself online before deciding to use nitrogen gas to end his life. The family is not concerned about any possible foul play . Police at Mahalakshmi Layout have reported an unnatural death.

The incident took place as he told his family that he was heading to work on Monday morning before leaving for work in his vehicle. His body was discovered in the car that was next to a park close to his residence in the evening. When some onlookers became suspicious, they unlocked the car's door to discover the body inside and called the police.

According to police, investigations showed that Vijay Kumar had parked the vehicle and told a paani puri vendor on the side of the road that he was feeling really exhausted and would take a nap in the vehicle. He gave him some cash and asked that once he sat inside, he put the car cover on.

When the deceased was discovered on the back seat, Kumar had taped a plastic bag over his face and inserted a pipe connected to a nitrogen cylinder into one of his nostrils. Although it appears he died from breathing nitrogen, police officials are still awaiting postmortem results.

He had a cardiac bypass a few months prior, according to the police, but his condition didn't improve. He was mentally troubled as a result of his health, and he frequently informed his loved ones that he would kill himself.

He had a cardiac bypass a few months prior, according to the police, but his condition didn't improve. He was mentally troubled as a result of his health, and he frequently informed his loved ones that he would kill himself.