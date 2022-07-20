Soon, Bengaluru to have automatic waste sorting plants

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is struggling to dispose of waste generated daily in the city, has now embarked on a new experiment. Self-powered waste sorting units are being set up to segregate mixed waste in respective areas.

The State government has allocated Rs 999 crore under the Shubhra Bengaluru scheme to undertake various development projects related to solid waste management. Out of this, Rs 12.50 crore has been provided for setting up self-powered waste sorting units.

Purishuddha Ventures Company has been awarded a five-year operation and maintenance contract for the installation of self-powered waste sorting plants in two places in the city. The implementation cost of this project is fixed at Rs 11.49 crore and, as per conditions, the BBMP shall bear the cost of operation and maintenance for five years from its own resources. The Urban Development Department has approved it on June 29.

Around 4,200 metric tons of solid waste is being generated daily in the corporation limits. Out of this, only 30% is separated into wet and dry waste and disposed of in treatment plants. The remaining 3,000 tons of mixed waste is entering the landfill. Disposal of mixed waste in landfills is against the Solid Waste Regulations 2016.

Sorting of mixed waste by workers can be difficult as this will adversely affect their health. By installing self-powered waste sorting units, 85% of the waste can be scientifically sorted with the use of machinery and recycled in an appropriate manner. This will reduce the load on landfills.

In the first phase, BBMP has planned to set up automatic waste sorting units at Mahadevpura and BTM layout. The unit is intended to be constructed at a site of 30 m - 20 m area at the dry waste collection centre or waste transfer sites itself. Machines capable of sorting five tonnes of mixed waste per hour are being installed in each unit. From this, 40 tons of waste will be sorted every 8 hours in each unit. Both units can sort and dispose of 80 tonnes of garbage every day. Black spots will be reduced by these components.

Leachate and piles of garbage falling on roads will be avoided. Tenders were invited on October 13, 2021 for the establishment and maintenance of the units. Parishuddh Ventures had submitted a bid forf Rs 11.19 crore, 3.44% more than the tender amount. Operating expenses are Rs 2.84 crore for the first year, Rs 3.12 crore for the second year, Rs 3.43 crore for the third year, Rs 3.78 crore for the fourth year and Rs 4.16 crore for the 5th year.

The technical, economic evaluation and price negotiation committee held a meeting on March 3, 2022, it unanimously concluded that it is appropriate to present the tender before the authorized committee constituted at the government level to take a decision on the tender in the background of an average excess of 4.312 percent compared to the tender price. This has been approved by the authorized committee.

By limiting the cost of work for setting up of self-powered waste sorting units to Rs 11.49 crore, The tender has been approved with the condition that the BBMP will cover the 5-year operation and maintenance amount in the budget of the respective year, and in no case the government grant will be used for the operation and maintenance.