Soujanya Murder case: Government may take up fresh probe- CM

Mangaluru: The case of rape and murder of Soujanya which has been mired in mystery for nearly a decade can be reopened and reinvestigated said Chief Minister S Siddaramiah.

Interacting with the press and media on his arrival at the Mangaluru International Airport at Bajpe near here on Tuesday Siddaramiah said the case is being investigated in CBI court. But the victim’s parents and activists of various organizations have demanded a reinvestigation of the case. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that this will be considered.