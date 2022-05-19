South Western Railway organises museum-on-wheels  

Mysuru: The Mysuru Rail Museum, in association with the State Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, organised a programme under the directions of the railway ministry on this year's theme, "The Power of Museums" on Wednesday.

The Archaeology, Museums and Heritage department took the museum enthusiasts across all museums in the city, including the Mysuru Rail Museum under their programme, "Museum on Wheels".Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager of SWR stated that a museum is an important means of cultural exchange, and enrichment of cultures, and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people.

He called upon curators of the museums to focus on these aspects and imbibe a sense of responsibility in the preservation of artefacts of immense heritage value and carry forward the legacy of great contributors to the development of the railway system in the region.