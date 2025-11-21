Speaker selected for Silver Elephant National Award

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader has been selected for the prestigious Silver Elephant National Award, the highest honour conferred by Bharat Scouts and Guides, in recognition of his long-standing contribution to the movement. The award will be presented on November 28 during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Bharat Scouts and Guides in Lucknow, in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

Khader’s association with the Scouts and Guides dates back to his school days in Mangaluru, where he joined the movement while studying at St. Aloysius High School. Teachers and peers recall him as a disciplined student with a sense of responsibility, regularly taking part in scouting camps, community cleanliness drives and leadership activities. These early experiences, colleagues say, played a key role in shaping his public conduct, strong interpersonal skills and commitment to community welfare. Over the years, Khader continued to remain connected with the organisation, participating in state-level initiatives and supporting youth development programmes. He has often spoken about how the values of the Scouts – service, leadership, teamwork, discipline and preparedness – influenced his approach to public life.

Khader went on to build a diverse political career, serving as Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Food and Civil Supplies, Urban Development and Housing before being elected Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Currently serving his fifth term as MLA from the Mangalore constituency, he is widely regarded for his accessible leadership style and focus on welfare-driven governance.

He joins the elite band of silver elephant winners and this time the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and two others have been given this award. Leaders of Bharat Scouts and Guides described the award as a recognition not only of Khader’s achievements but also of the values he has consistently carried from his youth into public service.