Special drive of BBMP enrols 15,772 new voters

Bengaluru: "Electoral Literacy Clubs" are the magical tools for creating awareness and motivating young and prospective voters in making them participate in the electoral process. With the participation of young and active ELC members and with the cooperation of educational institutions, BBMP succeeded in raising the young voters numbers from few thousands to nearly One Lakh, of course with the tireless efforts of dedicated AEROs notified for this purpose.

4000 ELCs have been formed in the Bengaluru Urban district/ BBMP areas. BBMP with a Special drive, in a week from 20th Feb to 26th Feb, achieved the goal of registering 15,772 young voters. Kudos to ELCs stated Tushar Giri Nath, District Electoral Officer and Chief Commissioner BBMP.

Electoral Literacy Club is a platform to engage college students through interesting activities and facilitating hands on experience to sensitise them on their electoral rights and familiarise them with the electoral process of registration and voting.