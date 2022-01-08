Special surveillance measures for arrivals from Goa: South Western Railways

Bengaluru: In view of the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in neighbouring State of Goa, special surveillance measures as notified by the Government of Karnataka would be strictly complied with for all arrivals from the State of Goa into Karnataka, for passengers arriving by trains.



The South Western Railways (SWR) in a release on Friday stated that, "SWR re-iterates the orders contained in the Government of Karnataka Circular dated 5 January, 2022, that only passengers with negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hrs prior to boarding, shall board the trains (from Goa), irrespective of vaccination status."

It is mandatory for students and public who are regular travellers from Goa to Karnataka for various reasons, to undergo RT-PCR once in 15 days and possess such negative report, mentions SWR release. It stated, South Western Railway will extend fullest cooperation to the State Government at all levels to prevent the spread of Covid -19. Divisions have been instructed to put in place the necessary measures.