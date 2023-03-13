Speculations rife on who will contest against ex-CM's son from BJP

Mysuru: Varuna Constituency of Mysuru District came to the fore during the last 2018 assembly elections in the ticket issue. This time too, attention has been drawn to the issue of competition. Former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Vijayendra had made all preparations to contest the 2018 assembly elections from Varuna constituency from BJP. At the last minute, the BJP high command denied him the ticket, so he stayed away from the arena. This time, the opposition leader Siddaramaiah is under pressure to contest again. Only Siddaramaiah has turned to Kolar. But the discussion of Siddaramaiah's contest has not stopped yet.Siddaramaiah's son, who won last time, is Congress's DrYatindraSiddaramaiah himself is most likely to contest from Congress this time too. Veerashaiva-Lingayats, Kurubas and Dalits are in large numbers in the constituency.





BJP has base in Varuna constituency at the grassroots level. This time too, despite the clamour for Vijayendra's contest, after the announcement of Yeddyurappa's electoral political retirement, Vijayendra is contesting from Shikaripura. Thus, the clamour in one faction of the BJP for Vijayendra to contest in Varuna has gone cold. But the number of ticket aspirants in BJP has increased. BJP's lotus bloomed in four zilla panchayat constituencies of Varuna assembly constituency in 2016 when Siddaramaiah was chief minister. Varuna, Hadinaru, Tagadur and DoddaKaulandezilla panchayat constituencies were won by BJP candidates.Now TagadurZilla Panchayat constituency member Guruswamy and Hadinaru constituency ZP member B N Sadananda strong contenders of ticket from BJP. Sadananda is a stalwart of the cooperative sector.

Acting Vice President of MCDCC Bank and Mysore District Cooperative Union. 49-year-old Sadananda, who has studied Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, had previously served in the Indian Army. K.P.Siddalingaswamy, President of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation, Mysuru District BJP President MangalaSomashekhar, who is also a former member of the Zilla Panchayat, MamataSivaprasad, a former member of the Zilla Panchayat, T. Basavaraju, who contested from the BJP last time, youth leaders SarathPuttabuddi, DevanurPratap, L. R. Mahadevaswamy are also aspirants of BJP ticket. BJP ticket aspirant 41-year-old SharatPuttabuddi is originally a software engineer. After working in America, he returned to the political field last year.