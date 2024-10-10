Speed up HN Valley works: Minister NS Bhosaraju

Chikkaballapur: Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology NS Bhosaraju instructed to speed up the works of filling the treated water of the second stage of H.N. Valley in Bagepally and Chikkaballapur. On Wednesday, he visited the lakes in Bagepally, Chikkaballapur, and inspected the progress of the works. He observed the ongoing pump house work near Venkatagirikotay Lake, Kandavada Lake, and Purnasagara Lake.

An ambitious project to fill treated lakes with treated water has been launched to raise the groundwater level in the district. The second phase of treated water from HN Valley is in progress to fill the lakes. The early completion of this project will benefit the farmers of the district. The Minister instructed the officials to complete this work soon.

The minister briefed Gopal, the assistant executive engineer, who had not implemented the instructions given during the previous visit. It is the duty of the officers to remove any obstacles to the completion of the work. He warned that action will be taken against the officials if action is not taken to complete the works soon. Priority should be given to quality in works. Quality control officers should monitor the work in progress. The minister said that third-party inspection is mandatory before the work is completed and the bill is issued.