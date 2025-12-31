Sriramulu demands probe into housing Kogilu evictees

Former minister B Sriramulu launched an attack against the state government regarding the removal of occupants from Kogilu layout in the city and the subsequent plan to construct homes for those affected. He labelled the administration’s approach as nothing more than political pandering designed to muster favour.

Speaking from Ballari, the ex-minister insisted that authorities must scrutinise the backgrounds of these individuals before allocating any plots. Officials should determine whether they qualify as genuine local inhabitants or have migrated from Bangladesh, he argued, advocating for a thorough inquiry.

He drew parallels to detected infiltrations during polls in Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar, expressing doubts that similar unauthorised entries might exist here too. Intelligence suggests around ten thousand people from Bangladesh reside in areas like Ballari’s Kaul Bazaar and beyond, warranting immediate investigations, he added.

Sriramulu charged that the government staged this spectacle out of apprehension over slipping minority support in Kerala, intimidated by figures like Venugopal and the Kerala chief minister. He recalled how Surjewala once acted as a de facto super chief minister, now replaced by Venugopal in that influential position, and questioned what connection Venugopal holds to Karnataka’s governance.

He advocated adopting Uttar Pradesh’s aggressive demolition strategy across the state. Evictions from encroached public lands happen frequently elsewhere without special treatment, so why extend sympathy exclusively to Kogilu residents, he queried. Sriramulu wondered if Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda remains unaware of such developments within his own assembly segment, pressing for an examination into any financial transactions involved in building those structures.

Turning to broader issues, the former minister alleged a collapse in law enforcement throughout the region. Bengaluru saw Maharashtra police raid and shut down a narcotics production unit without local forces even knowing about it, he pointed out. At this rate, the area risks transforming into an ‘Udta Karnataka’ akin to Punjab’s drug crisis. Activities like illegal betting, marijuana trade, and sand mining flourish unchecked in Ballari, he claimed, demanding that the Home Minister step down without delay.