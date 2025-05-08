State Congress unit deletes ‘peace’ post after backlash

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress party’s X post has triggered widespread outrage on Wednesday. While the whole country celebrating attack on terrorist camps in POK congress put a post in X advising peace.

Following what is being referred to as “Operation Sindoor,” the state unit of the Congress party shared a message on their X (formerly Twitter) account. This post contained a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, stating, “The most powerful weapon of humankind is peace.” This particular message, shared in the context of the military action, drew significant criticism and outrage from both netizens and the general public.

The negative reaction was so swift and intense that the Congress party deleted the initial X post within a few moments. Subsequently, they shared a different post that offered praise and support for the Indian Army’s actions.

The revised post from the Karnataka Congress stated, “The Indian Air Force (IAF), widely recognized as one of the world’s most powerful air forces, has given a fitting reply to the cowardly attack in Pahalgam. In this matter, we stand with the central government and our security forces.” This second post aimed to align the party’s stance with the national sentiment of supporting the military’s response to the terrorist act. According to some reports, over 80 terrorists were killed in the attack, which is being referred to as “Operation Sindoor.” This operation was reportedly carried out as a form of retaliation for what is described as a “genocide of Hindus.” The attack itself is reported to have been a brief but impactful one, lasting only 23 minutes late at night. The details suggest that the Indian Army launched an assault on Pakistani terrorist hideouts using Rafale and other fighter jets.

The attack commenced around 1:44 am and was concluded by 2:07 am. Following the successful execution of the operation, the Indian Army jets reportedly returned safely. In addition to the significant number of reported casualties, the attack also resulted in the destruction of important locations, including the Subhanallah Mosque, which was allegedly being used as a training facility for Lashkar terrorists.

The Indian government has reportedly granted full authority to the military regarding this matter, with attacks being carried out on over 9 terrorist bases situated within Pakistan. The article suggests that the Indian forces officially initiated these operations against Pakistan following a directive that was initially related to a ‘Mock Drill.’ Simultaneously, there is a state of intense vigilance and heightened military activity being observed along the Pakistani border.

There had been prior discussions and speculation about the possibility of a military conflict between India and Pakistan. In line with this, both nations had reportedly begun undertaking military activities, including exercises and other related actions, as if preparing for such a scenario. In anticipation of potential attacks from an enemy nation, the Union Home Ministry had instructed all states to conduct civil defence drills on Wednesday. These drills were intended to prepare civilians for emergency situations and enhance their ability to respond effectively. Even as states were in the process of preparing for these drills, the Indian Army carried out its attack on terrorist camps on

Tuesday night.