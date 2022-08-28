State government could allow festivities

Bengaluru: The IdgahMaidan has been in the eye of the storm after the Karnataka Government ordered the taking over of the maidan from the Waqf Board stating that it belonged to the Revenue Department.

This order, however, was stayed by the Karnataka High Court. In a recent judgement, the high court allowed the Ganesha Chaturthi festival after the government filed an appeal against the interim order.

According to a high court statement, the government is permitted to conduct the Ganesha festival for a limited time frame on the ground that is under dispute.

Filmmaker Lahari Velu said that Ganeshotsava will be held every year from now on at Jayachamarajendra Maidan (Idgah Maidan).

"On Behalf of Ganeshotsava Committee and Chamarajpet Citizen's Forum, we have appealed to the state government to install a Ganesha idol and celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi. People from all religions can participate in the event without any untoward incident", he said.

On the other hand, the Revenue Minister of Karnataka, R Ashok said that the final decision regarding this festival at the venue will be taken on August 30.

"We have received requests from several organisations including the Chamarajpet Citizen's Forum regarding conducting Ganeshotsava at Chamarajpet Maidan. The Revenue Department has not taken a decision yet", he said.