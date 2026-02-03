State to host international Big Cat Summit at Bandipur and Nagarhole

Bengaluru: Soon after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Global Big Cat Alliance in her ninth Union Budget, India has stepped up preparations to host the prestigious International Big Cat Summit later this year. In a major recognition for Karnataka’s wildlife heritage, the state’s famed Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves have been chosen as venues for the global event. The five–day international workshop and training programme will be held from February 9 to 13. The programme is being jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the International Big Cat Alliance. This is the first major summit of the alliance being conducted in India and is expected to place a global spotlight on South India’s conservation initiatives.

Representatives from 18 countries will take part in the event along with senior forest officials from across India. The first two days of deliberations will be held at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, while the programme will shift to Nagarhole on February 11 and 12. The summit will conclude on February 13 after field visits and interactive sessions.

The concept of the Global Big Cat Alliance was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023 during the release of the national tiger census report in Mysuru. The alliance aims to bring together tiger range countries and other nations to strengthen efforts for the protection of big cats across the world.

India is home to the largest population of tigers globally and also plays a key role in the conservation of leopards, snow leopards and other big cat species. The summit will focus on sharing global experiences, modern technology use in wildlife monitoring, habitat management andstrategies to curb wildlife crimes. Experts are also expected to discuss issues such as human–wildlife conflict, rehabilitation of forest-dependent communities, and regulation of development projects in ecologically sensitive tiger habitats. Strengthening cooperation among countries for better protection of migratory wildlife corridors will also be a major subject of discussion.

State forest department officials said hosting such a major global event in Karnataka is a matter of pride. Both Bandipur and Nagarhole are internationally known for their rich biodiversity and successful tiger conservation models. The summit is expected to bring global experts, researchers and policymakers onto a common platform to frame better strategies for the long-term survival of big cats. Karnataka’s role as a leader in wildlife conservation is likely to gain further prominence throughthis event.