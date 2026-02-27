Steps for holistic development of auto drivers soon: Ramalinga

3and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated that providing free auto driving training to women and transgender persons to help them become economically self-reliant is a commendable initiative, and assured full support from the government.

He was speaking after inaugurating the free auto driving and skill development training programme for women and transgender persons, organised at BTM Layout in collaboration with B.PAC and CGI.

The Minister appreciated the efforts being made to economically empower women and transgender persons. He noted that auto-rickshaws have become indispensable for commuting in Bengaluru and continue to serve as the backbone of the city’s transportation system. In this regard, he stated that discussions would be held with the government to introduce additional schemes and facilities for the welfare of the auto drivers’ community, and appropriate steps would be taken after the State Budget.

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, B.PAC and CGI have been providing free professional training to women and transgender persons to enable them to become certified auto drivers.

So far, more than 500 women and transgender persons across nine Assembly constituencies have received training under the programme. The initiative aims to expand the programme to all Assembly constituencies in the coming days.

The programme was attended by CGI representative Sudhakar Pai, Srinivas Raghavan (Director – EAS), B.PAC Programme Head Raghavendra Poojari HS, Namma Sarathi President Sampath and Devika, and Peace Auto President Raghu Narayana Gowda.