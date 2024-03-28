Steps taken to ensure adequate power supply during peak summer: Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Energy Minister K.J. George said on Wednesday that the state government has taken adequate steps to meet the power demand during the upcoming summer months.

The state’s power consumption per day has touched 329 million units (MU) -- the highest ever -- as compared to the previous year’s 300 MU power consumption per day.

George explained that this year’s peak load is over 17,000 MW, compared to last year’s peak load of above 15,300 MW. “In a bid to meet the rising electricity demand, I have instructed the energy department officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to students preparing for exams and seven-hour uninterrupted power supply to the farmers in the state,” the Minister said.

“Power generation has remained the same in the last four years. Had the production level been better during the previous BJP government, Karnataka would not have faced such a situation today.

“Lack of rain has also adversely affected power generation. Yet, power generation doubled during our first term of governance. In 2013-14, the electricity generation was 14,048 MW, which increased to 27,780 MW by 2017-18,” George added. Also, a poor monsoon has led to increased power consumption across households and the farm sector, roughly translating to a 45 per cent increase in consumption, he said.

“The irrigation pump sets consume a lion’s share of power. Despite such shortfalls, the government is well prepared to handle the power demand during summer. We will ensure that energy consumption by consumers, farmers, and industries is being prioritised,” he added.

To augment thermal power generation, the government has decided to import 2.5 lakh tonnes of coal from Indonesia and blend it with locally sourced coal, the Minister said.

This is expected to help the existing thermal plants generate 600-800 MW of power in addition to their existing capacity of 3,400 MW, and will cater to the peak summer demand, he added.