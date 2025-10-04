Stone pelting incident reported during procession in Belagavi’s Khadak Galli

Belagavi: Tension prevailed in Khadak Galli area of Belagavi on Friday night after a group of youths allegedly resorted to stone pelting during a religious procession. Local residents alleged that stones were thrown at them when they came out to listen to the slogans being chanted during the procession.

According to locals, the annual Saturday procession, which usually passes through Koot and Jalgaar Galli, this year entered Khadak Galli without official permission. It is alleged that when residents questioned the group for entering the street and raising slogans, they were attacked with stones. The residents have demanded strict action against those responsible for the violence.

Reports further claimed that after the stone pelting, some individuals displayed swords and engaged in acts of hooliganism. Anticipating that the situation might spiral out of control, the local police promptly intervened and directed the procession to move forward.

Following the incident, City Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase, along with DCP Narayan Baramani and other senior officers, visited the site and conducted an inspection.

Speaking to the media after gathering information from both locals and police personnel, Commissioner Borase said, “A clash occurred between two groups in Khadak Galli. This was a religious event, and the procession route had already been decided. However, they deviated from the approved route and entered a different lane, where local residents questioned them. This led to a confrontation. Locals have complained of stone pelting, and we are verifying the complaint. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.”

He further clarified that no one was injured in the incident. “Leaders from both sides held discussions immediately to defuse tensions. Regarding the issue of banners, we will inform the municipal corporation. Instructions will be given to install banners only after obtaining proper permission,” the Commissioner added.