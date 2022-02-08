Students Hurl Stones At College In Shivamogga, Prompting The Imposition Of Section 144

Section 144 will be in effect till February 9 at Shivamogga after students started hurling stones at college. Students from IDSG Govt College in Chikkamagluru entered classes by removing their saffron shawls since an initial protest in the morning. Six pupils wearing headscarves returned home after the college barred them from entering classrooms. Pro-Hijab demonstrators threw stones at private buses near the Junior college, according to TV reports, prompting police to employ the lathi charge. To disperse the mob from the Bapujinagar Government Pre-University College in Shivamogga, police allegedly used canes on students and demonstrators. In addition, to avert any adverse situations, the administration has deployed additional soldiers in the district. According to sources, numerous students were injured as a result of the stone-pelting.



On Tuesday, new protests erupted at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi after a huge gathering of students wearing saffron stoles and headgears yelled shouts against the hijab on the college campus as female Muslim students emerged wearing hijab. Where two groups of students engaged in a verbal spat about wearing hijab and saffron scarves, there was also a lot of drama. Hundreds of Hindu students wore saffron scarves and wore saffron headgear. Stone-pelting began after a dispute erupted between the hijab-wearing students and another set of students wearing saffron scarves, according to police. The stone-pelting resulted in the injuries of three students. Superintendent of Police Lakshmiprasad and other senior cops came to the scene and are keeping an eye on the situation.

The college administration closed the gate to prevent students wearing shawls from entering, causing confusion and stress. Students from both groups chanted slogans. The college administration and police were seen attempting to calm the students down. The college's security has been beefed up by the police. The Karnataka High Court is set to hear petitions from students at the Government Pre-University College for Girls in Udupi, who are requesting permission to attend lessons while wearing hijab. By midday, the bench led by Justice Krishna S Dixith is scheduled to rule on the matter. After a few students at Udupi Government Pre-University College were thrown out of class for wearing headscarves, the hijab debate began. The girls refused to attend courses without the hijab, while the college administration, on the other hand, was adamant that they could only do so if they refused to wear it, citing the school's uniform policy.