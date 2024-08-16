Students of Gangubai Hangal Gurukula face uncertain future

Hubballi: In the heart of Hubballi, the Gangubai Hangal Gurukula, renowned for its dedication to Hindustani music, is facing an uncertain future. This institution, which stands as Asia’s only Guru Heritage Gurukula, has been a beacon of musical learning, attracting students from across India, including states like Goa, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. However, a recent government decision to merge the Gurukula with the Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal University of Music and Performing Arts in Mysuru has left the students and faculty in a state of distress.

Gangubai Hangal, an iconic figure in the world of Hindustani music, has left an indelible mark on India’s cultural heritage. Her legacy is carried forward by the Gurukula in Rajnagar, Hubli, where students immerse themselves in the rich traditions of Indian classical music. The institution has earned a reputation as a prestigious centre of learning, where the ancient guru-shishya parampara (teacher-student tradition) is preserved and celebrated.

The government’s decision to merge the Gurukula with the Mysore-based music university has sparked widespread concern. The merger is part of an effort to reduce the financial burden of running the Gurukula, which reportedly costs over ₹2 crores annually. However, this move has been met with strong opposition, particularly from the students who fear for their future and the continuity of their education.

MLA Mahesh Tenginakai has been a vocal critic of the government’s decision. During the recent legislative session, he questioned the rationale behind relocating the Gurukula’s functions to Mysuru, expressing concern that this move would undermine the legacy of Gangubai Hangal and jeopardize the students’ education. His sentiments were echoed by Deputy Leader of the Opposition Aravinda Bellada, who also raised his voice against the merger.

The students of the Gurukula, who have come from various parts of the country to pursue their passion for music, are now facing an uncertain future.

Many of them have voiced their fears, saying that the government’s decision has left them feeling insecure and uncertain about their educational prospects. Some students have even resorted to public protests, pleading with the government to reconsider the merger and preserve the Gurukula in its current form.

In response to the growing unrest, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai and DC Divya Prabhu visited the Gurukula to assess the situation. During their visit, they met with the students and listened to their concerns. The students emphasized the importance of preserving the Gurukula system, urging the government to protect the institution and ensure that their education is not disrupted.

Tenginakai also mentioned that he had spoken to the concerned minister and urged the government to reconsider the merger. “ If necessary, the institution should be handed over to the Department of Kannada Culture or Mysore University. But the students must not be expelled, and their education should continue without disruption,” he asserted.

The MLA also assured the students that he would personally ensure that their basic needs, including meals, are taken care of. “We will do everything in our power to protect this institution and its students,” he promised.

As the situation unfolds, there is growing resentment among the students and supporters of the Gurukula, who feel that the government is prioritizing financial considerations over the preservation of cultural heritage and education. They argue that the legacy of Gangubai Hangal should be honoured by maintaining the Gurukula in Hubballi, where it has flourished for years.

The future of the Gangubai Hangal Gurukula now hangs in the balance, with students, faculty, and supporters anxiously awaiting the government’s final decision. The controversy highlights the broader issue of how to balance financial constraints with the need to preserve cultural institutions that play a vital role in India’s artistic and educational landscape.